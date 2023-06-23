Missing camper found dead in Severn Township

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia say the search for a missing camper has ended with the 71-year-old’s body found near Burrows Lake in the Township of Severn.

Police were contacted just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday about the man, who had gone fishing and failed to return home at the scheduled time.

The Orillia OPP, the OPP canine unit, the OPP emergency response team and the OPP’s aviation services were dispatched to search an area for the missing man.

Family members located his campsite near Burrows Lake in the Township of Severn, but had not seen or heard from the individual, police say.

After an extensive search of the area, police say they found the 71-year-old deceased near his campsite.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is assisting with the investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected.