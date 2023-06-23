Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing camper found dead in Severn Township

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 9:48 am
Waterton Lakes National Park.
Waterton Lakes National Park. Matt Semel / Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia say the search for a missing camper has ended with the 71-year-old’s body found near Burrows Lake in the Township of Severn.

Police were contacted just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday about the man, who had gone fishing and failed to return home at the scheduled time.

The Orillia OPP, the OPP canine unit, the OPP emergency response team and the OPP’s aviation services were dispatched to search an area for the missing man.

Family members located his campsite near Burrows Lake in the Township of Severn, but had not seen or heard from the individual, police say.

Trending Now

After an extensive search of the area, police say they found the 71-year-old deceased near his campsite.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is assisting with the investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Advertisement
More on Canada
missing personSearch and RescueOrilliaOrillia OPPMissing FishermanSevern TownshipOffice of the Chief Coroner for OntarioDead camper
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content