Crime

Bike thrown at vehicle, another stabbed with knife: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 9:00 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images
A London, Ont.,  man is facing charges after two vehicles were damaged Wednesday night.

At 9:40 p.m., a man was driving westbound on Little Simcoe Street when an unknown man threw a bicycle at the passenger side of the vehicle.

Shortly after, police say a second man was driving in the same direction when he saw the same suspect in the middle of the roadway with the bike.

According to investigators, the suspect struck the driver’s side window with a knife as the man attempted to drive by. Police say the window of the vehicle shattered and the driver sustained minor injuries due to the broken glass.

Officers were contacted and located and arrested the suspect. A knife was seized.

A 37-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The accused was not known to either of the drivers.

The accused is expected to re-appear in London court on Monday.

