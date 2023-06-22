Waterloo police deploy taser during arrest of Kitchener assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police had to resort to using a taser to apprehend an assault suspect.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Division were called about an incident at Victoria Park Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say at around 4:30 p.m., a man was riding a bike though the park when another man came up and assaulted him.

They say the man fled, leaving the 61-year-old victim with minor injuries and some damage to personal property.

Officers were able to locate the suspect. He was said to have been in a combative mood when approached by police.

Investigators say that was when a conductive energy weapon was deployed and the suspect was eventually arrested.

A 39-year-old Waterloo man faces a number of charges.

