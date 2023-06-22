Menu

Canada

Unknown man found in distress in Winnipeg in May identified: police

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 5:15 pm
Winnipeg police say they have identified an unknown man who died last month. Winnipeg Police Service
An unknown man who died in Winnipeg last month has been identified, police say.

On June 21 authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying a man they found last month. Police now say they know who he is.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherburn Street on May 31, where they found the man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigators pieced together the man’s identity through a sketch released to the public by the missing persons unit.

His family has since been notified. No other information on the man will be released, police say.

