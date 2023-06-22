Manitoba funding announcement paves way for more than a thousand treatment spaces

Send this page to someone via email

Over a thousand publicly-funded addictions treatment spaces are getting an economic boost, as Manitoba works to support more people on their journey to recovery.

The province announced it would be investing $8.7 million towards 1,648 of these spaces. A little over 500 of them will be in Winnipeg, needing about $2.9 million in funding.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte said the investment, announced on June 22, would help residents build better lives. She also added that the spaces are for all Manitobans, regardless of their financial situations.

“We recognize the importance of increasing life-saving addictions treatment capacity across the province to ensure these services are available for all Manitobans, where and when they need them,” said Morley-Lecomte. “I also wish to recognize all Manitobans who struggle with substance us and addiction, as well as the family members and friends who support them. We stand with you.”

Additional withdrawal management services, bed-based treatment, and various other supports are available with community and Indigenous organizations.

“In two years of operation, (the) Burce Oake Recovery Centre has graduated 184 men through our 16-week live-in program,” said Scott Oake, founder and president of the Burce Oake Memorial Foundation.

“Greg Kylo, our executive director, and his staff can continue their work of getting men back to their families, their loved ones, their jobs, society, without having to worry about where the next dollar is coming from.”