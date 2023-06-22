School’s out for summer: Montreal kids celebrate last day of class

Send this page to someone via email

School’s out for the summer.

Thursday was the last day for most students attending English-language schools in Montreal. From kindergraden to Grade 6, students at Kingsdale Academy in Pierrefonds waved goodbye to their teachers and friends.

“Kingsdale is a real community school and I think it feels like being part of a family so it’s emotional for them,” said Principal Kathryn Byrne.

To celebrate the last day, students participated in an assembly where they got to say goodbye to their favourite teachers.

“We’re going to recognize all the summer birthdays, we’re going to say goodbye to some staff members, we’re going to show a special dance video we’ve been working on for the last couple of weeks,” said Byrne.

Whether their elementary school career is just beginning or ending, students agreed it’s the teachers who deserve the special goodbyes.

Many of the Grade 6 students said they’re excited to start high school next year and thanks to their teachers they feel prepared, while some parents said goodbye for the last time.

“There’s so many good memories, it’s a great school,” said one parent of a Grade 6 student.

No matter how students and teachers celebrate their summer, it’s well deserved.