3 men charged in connection with 2 shootings in Brampton: police

Three people have been charged in connection to two shootings in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional police said on March 30, just before 8 p.m., two people began fighting outside a home in the Dixie Road and Moregate Crescent area when a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the suspects fled the scene in a silver BMW sedan.

According to police, two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person was treated at the hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

Officers said on June 15 at around 6:20 p.m., another fight broke out between two groups of people in the Williams Parkway and Pertosa Drive area and a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the suspecrs fled in a silver BMW sedan.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators believe that both of these were targeted incidents,” police said in a news release.

Two days later, police executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton and allegedly seized a Remington sawed-off shotgun.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Brampton, were charged.

A 26-year-old man from Cambridge was also charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.