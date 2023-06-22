Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men charged in connection with 2 shootings in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 4:42 pm
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been charged in connection to two shootings in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional police said on March 30, just before 8 p.m., two people began fighting outside a home in the Dixie Road and Moregate Crescent area when a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the suspects fled the scene in a silver BMW sedan.

According to police, two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person was treated at the hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

Officers said on June 15 at around 6:20 p.m., another fight broke out between two groups of people in the Williams Parkway and Pertosa Drive area and a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the suspecrs fled in a silver BMW sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

“Investigators believe that both of these were targeted incidents,” police said in a news release.

Two days later, police executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton and allegedly seized a Remington sawed-off shotgun.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Brampton, were charged.

A 26-year-old man from Cambridge was also charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPRPBrampton CrimeShootingsBrampton shootingshootings bramptonshooting invesigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content