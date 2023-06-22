Delectable or disgusting? K-Days’ 2023 midway menu sure to elicit opinions from Edmontonians

Send this page to someone via email

With the world population now exceeding eight-billion people, surely there must be at least one gastronomist who has yearned for a chef to present foodies with the option of eating a habanero cherry ice cream taco or sipping on a street corn lemonade.

If that is the case, there is nowhere else on Earth they would rather be from July 21 – 30 than at K-Days in Edmonton.

For many Edmontonians, nothing encapsulates summer in Alberta’s capital more effectively than the sights, sounds and smiles than the annual 10-day fair, and one of K-Days’ most beloved traditions is the annual assortment of delectable or disgusting fare — depending on the K-Days attendee — offered at the exhibition’s midway.

On Thursday, Explore Edmonton, which puts on K-Days, announced some of the “strange and delightful delicacies” that will be available on the midway menu this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every year we like to bring in new and unusual foods, and it’s become something that people really look forward to,” said Arlindo Gomes, vice-president of business development and venues management at Explore Edmonton.

“We hear from many visitors that checking out the new, the delicious, and sometimes the downright odd food offerings at K-Days are a treasured part of their annual experience.”

Here’s a look at some of the funky fare from three different categories that K-Days’ visitors can fill their stomachs with this summer:

Savoury food

Kool-Aid chicken burger: This is a chicken patty glazed with a sweet cherry red sauce that K-Days says is “unlike anything you’ve tasted before.”

View image in full screen The Kool-Aid chicken burger by Chicky’s Chicken at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Peanut butter pickle dog: A hot dog with a crisped batter that brings in the taste of a dill pickle. K-Days says this dish is “complemented by the incredible combination of comforting peanut butter and a homestyle jam drizzle.”

View image in full screen The peanut butter pickle dog by Little Coco’s and Big Coco’s at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Asian shrimp chip nachos: K-Days says this meal is “piled high with crunchy shrimp chips, Asian-style beef crumbles, carrot, green onions and a drizzle of sweet mayo.”

View image in full screen Asian shrimp chip nachos by Wok this Way at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Sweet treats

Habanero cherry ice cream taco: This waffle cone taco is filled with vanilla ice cream and cherry habanero sauce and also dipped in chocolate before being garnished with sweet pop rock sprinkles.

View image in full screen Habanero cherry ice cream taco by Vburger at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Ketchup ice cream and mustard ice cream: K-Days says this condiment cream should appeal to “the adventurous K-Days foodies,” describing it as “tangy and delicious.” “The waffle cones are dunked in your favourite condiment, rolled in matching sprinkles, and garnished with none other than a fry or pretzel.”

View image in full screen Ketchup ice cream by So Cute Ice Cream at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

View image in full screen Mustard ice cream by So Cute Ice Cream at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Cotton candy lightsaber: Surely all visitors to K-Days need no explanation for cotton candy, but two things make this treat unique: it’s a very large portion and served on a lightsaber.

View image in full screen Cotton candy lightsaber by Candytime at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Drinks

Street corn lemonade: K-Days describes this lemonade as a “unique and refreshing twist on a classic carnival drink” that is infused with spicy Tajin, corn juice and a hint of lime before being garnished with “all the fixings of street corn” like a touch of salt and a sprinkle of chives.

View image in full screen Street corn lemonade by Concessions Inc. at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Spicy pickle lemonade: This lemonade is infused and garnished with fresh jalapenos. K-Days describes it as a refreshing drink that “will surely give you the kick you need to K-Days on.”

View image in full screen Spicy pickle lemonade by Concessions Inc. at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Mini donut lemonade: K-Days says this drink could also be called the AKA “sippable midway.” It combines “mini-donut milk” over ice, shaken with old-fashioned lemonade, honey boba pearls. It is then topped off with a mini-donut.

View image in full screen Mini-donut lemonade by Family Squeezed Lemonade at K-Days. CREDIT: https://www.k-days.com/

Vote for your favourite midway treat of 2023

When visitors to K-Days try the unique fare offered at the midway this summer, they will be able to scan a QR code provided at the fair and vote on the dishes.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the most popular foods at the 2022 midway, as voted on by K-Days visitors, were the freezing hub dry fruit ice dish and the cheesy Korean rice dog.