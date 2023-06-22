Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

BC Ferries upping staff and service for summer, but warns cancellations can occur

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries boss sets new course'
BC Ferries boss sets new course
The new CEO at the helm of BC Ferries is already making his mark. Good news if you have a dog or an aversion to car alarms - not so good if you like a big meal at sea. Our Richard Zussman sat down with Nicolas Jimenez to find out what direction the corporation is now sailing. – May 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries is gearing up for its busiest part of the year, adding more sailings and staff starting Thursday.

The ferry service is still warning, however, that cancelations may occur and should be expected.

“We’ve done a lot to ensure smooth sailing this summer, but we need to be prepared that not all ships will sail all of the time,” said BC Ferries president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez.

“Even though we have more people, we are short back-up staff in key positions to cover unexpected absences.”

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries seeks input on all-you-can-eat buffet replacement'
BC Ferries seeks input on all-you-can-eat buffet replacement

An additional five ferries have been added to service routes between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands. These vessels, which will require hundreds of additional crew members to operate, will be providing more than 4,700 extra sailings over a three-month period.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries expects to move nearly 2.6 million vehicles and almost 7 million passengers through Sept 5.

Back-up crews for the Swartz Bay and Nanaimo route are especially thin, according to BC Ferries, which means even just one or two crew member absences can result in a canceled sailing.

Last year, between June, July and August, BC Ferries was forced to cancel more than 300 sailings due to crew shortages, which is 0.7 per cent of all sailings during that period.

Trending Now

“The issues we’re facing are complex and while we’re hiring more people, boosting training budgets and cross-training staff so they can be re-deployed in areas of greatest need, getting to long-term reliability and sustainability will take time,” said Jimenez.

To help curb staffing issues, BC Ferries said it has hired more than 1,200 staff in the last year, which include 140 recently recruited professional mariners, 70 of which are from Ukraine.

BC Ferries launched a new app in the spring to make travel easier by allowing customers to make bookings, manage trips and monitor service alerts.

Click to play video: '‘Megasaurus’ entertains BC Ferries lineup'
‘Megasaurus’ entertains BC Ferries lineup
BC FerriesBC ferryBC ferries servicesBC Ferries adds sailingsBC Ferries hiresCrew member issuesFerry crew members
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content