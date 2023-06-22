Menu

Crime

Alleged purse snatcher to have day in court: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 22, 2023 2:57 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police were able to locate a suspected purse snatcher this week.

Police say they were called to an establishment in the downtown Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was sitting down at a table and placed her purse on the table around 2:15 p.m., police say. Another woman approached the table, grabbed the purse, and ran out the door, police say.

A description of the suspect was obtained by police. They found the suspect the next day, Wednesday, at 8:23 a.m. walking in the area of Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street.

Trending Now

A 33-year-old from Guelph is facing charges of theft and failing to comply with probation. She is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.

 

