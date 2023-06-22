New App gives grieving families a new way to remember loved ones

Send this page to someone via email

Have you ever been walking by a cemetery, looked at a headstone and wondered who that person really was?

A new app called Life’s QR has been developed by Niagara Falls resident Jennifer Blakely that could help you find out.

“During COVID, when the QR Code really made a comeback, I would stop and think ‘Why isn’t there a QR Code here (on a headstone) that I could scan to see who I’m looking at.'”

So, it’s a QR code printed onto a stainless steel plaque that can be attached to a headstone, mausoleum wall, memorial tree or even a bench, and on that code, the family of the dearly departed can add text, like a biography, as well as up to 200 photos and even a guest book.

“When you’re walking in a cemetery or walk by a memorial bench, you can scan it and leave a little memory or a note for the family. The family will be notified via email that there is a note waiting for them and they can approve all the guest book entries.”

The idea has been pitched to funeral homes but Blakley says it’s also drawing interest from families who want to remember their loved ones.

“If you have a mom, dad or grandma or grandpa and you want to keep their legacy safe and you want to share their life story – this is the perfect way to do it.”

Find more information on the website http://www.lifesqr.com.