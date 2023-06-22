B.C. man swindled nearly $200K from romance scam victims: Saanich police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, has been charged after police say he stole nearly $200,000 from people using dating apps.

According to Saanich police, an investigation into the romance scams began in the fall of 2019, after victims said they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

“He would seek individuals who, through deception and false information, provided him with financial assistance with the promise of him paying them back,” Saanich Police Const. Markus Anastasiades said.

“Over the next three years, he continued this scheme and would limit contact with the victims once they asked for the money back.”

2:16 Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft

On Monday, Brodie Brooks, 29, was arrested on 16 charges including fraud over $5,000, false pretences, fraud under $5,000, and impersonating a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“This person was highly manipulative and deceptive in his scheme,” Anastasiades said.

“While each case is unique, we encourage people never to send money to anyone they have only communicated with online or by phone.”

Romance scams are on the rise across the country. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, more than 1,400 cases were reported last year. Statistics also show more than 1,000 people were victimized for a total loss from romance scams ringing in at upwards of $59 million.

The centre, which collects information on fraud and identity theft, currently has an alert on its site specifically warning about romance scams. It warns people to protect themselves and always avoid sending money or personal information to anyone they haven’t met in person.

2:17 Consumer Matters: Warning about tax refund scams

The BC RCMP has previously given the public a few tips to protect against romance scams:

Story continues below advertisement

Google the other person. In particular, do a reverse image search. This is a quick and easy way to see if their photo has been copied from the internet.

Do not send money. If someone you met online is asking you for money, it’s a red flag.

Don’t be afraid to say no. Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure communications from someone online. If you don’t feel comfortable, say no.

Don’t give out personal information

Anyone with possible information regarding the Saanich romance scam can contact police at 250-475-4321.

— with files from Global News’ Tomasia DaSilva