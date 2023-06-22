‘Hugo is fine’: Claims of abused and neglected dog in Richmond debunked

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are asking people to leave a resident and their dog alone after posters were put up around the city centre area.

Dozens of posters were put up recently claiming a dog named Hugo was left in a cage outside by his owner and never fed.

Pictures of the poster then spread quickly online.

The City of Richmond said the mayor’s office was inundated with more than 50 phone calls and people were showing up at the owner’s home.

Richmond RCMP said people are continuing to attend the owner’s residence to “check” on Hugo and there have been incidents of mischief at the home.

RCMP officers have now been placed outside the home to keep an eye on what is happening and to inform anyone coming by that the dog abuse allegations are unfounded.

“Our officers observed a steady stream of people coming by, some of whom were aggressive and confrontational with police,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP media relations officer said in a release.

“We need the public to understand that Hugo is fine and not encountering any abuse.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need the public to understand that Hugo is fine and not encountering any abuse."

RCMP said in a statement they will investigate any public disobedience or criminal behaviour.

The BC SPCA also investigated the claims along with staff from the city.

Both organizations said staff found Hugo in no distress and there was no reason to remove him from his owner.

“It was all a lie. The dog is perfectly fine,” City of Richmond spokesperson Clay Adams told Global News.

“The dog was never in any state of neglect, of no cruelty, and the entire thing just got out of hand.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The dog was never in any state of neglect, of no cruelty, and the entire thing just got out of hand."

RCMP said it appears someone made a concerted effort to publicize allegations of animal cruelty by posting signage on city property, but all allegations were found to be false.

Should anyone have concerns or complaints about lost, wandering or aggressive animals, barking, nuisance or neglected animals, they should call the BCSPCA at 604-709-4668.