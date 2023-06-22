Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario to overhaul provincial park, bring in year-round sites and cabins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2023 4:25 pm
Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is shown in this handout aerial photo provided Ontario Parks. is revamping a provincial park in Muskoka, turning it into a year-round site with cabins and full-service facilities. Minister David Piccini says construction at Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is expected to start next fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Parks **MANDATORY CREDIT **. View image in full screen
Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is shown in this handout aerial photo provided Ontario Parks. is revamping a provincial park in Muskoka, turning it into a year-round site with cabins and full-service facilities. Minister David Piccini says construction at Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is expected to start next fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Parks **MANDATORY CREDIT **. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is revamping a provincial park in Muskoka, turning it into a year-round site with cabins and full-service facilities.

Minister David Piccini says construction at Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is expected to start next fall.

The minister of environment, conservation and parks says that will add 250 campsites and 25 new cabins to the park system.

The park, about 40 kilometres east of Bracebridge, Ont., is currently non-operating, meaning it can be used by day for self-guided hikes and paddles, but has no facilities, staff or publicly maintained access.

Trending Now

The government says the revamped nearly 2,000-hectare park will mark the newest all-season, full-service provincial park in over 40 years.

Although Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park was made operational in 2011, a spokesperson for the minister says it’s a backcountry park “that doesn’t provide roofed accommodations and other services that will be available at Bigwind Lake Provincial Park.”

Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
ParkMuskokabracebridgeDavid PicciniMinister of the EnvironmentBigwind Lake Provincal ParkKawartha Highlands Provincal ParkProvincal Park
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content