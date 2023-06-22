Saskatoon police officer facing assault charge due to on-duty altercation

A Saskatoon Police Service officer who has been a member for 15 years is facing an assault charge after an on-duty altercation on May 4, 2022.
Officers say Const. Jody Levesque was responding to a reported stabbing and found a nearby suspect.
The suspect alleges that an assault took place during the arrest and a public complaint followed, leading to the charge against Levesque.
SPS said the officer is being assigned to administrative duty until the outcome of the court proceedings and a review under the Police Act.
