Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police officer facing assault charge due to on-duty altercation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 11:58 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
An SPS officer faces an assault charge after an on-duty altercation back in May 2022. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon Police Service officer who has been a member for 15 years is facing an assault charge after an on-duty altercation on May 4, 2022.

Officers say Const. Jody Levesque was responding to a reported stabbing and found a nearby suspect.

The suspect alleges that an assault took place during the arrest and a public complaint followed, leading to the charge against Levesque.

Trending Now

SPS said the officer is being assigned to administrative duty until the outcome of the court proceedings and a review under the Police Act.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsAssaultStabbingSaskatoon Police Serviceofficer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content