N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list

Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province’s registry of people waiting for family physicians.

The wait list has about 150,000 people seeking a primary care provider.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson made the announcement today in Halifax, adding that the government will prioritize moving people with the most pressing needs off the list.

She says people can voluntarily add their health information to their wait-list profile to help the province identify those with the most complex needs.

Thompson says the changes turn the registry from a list into a tool, with the sickest Nova Scotians triaged to be matched with a doctor more quickly than those with less pressing medical problems.

She says doctors will receive an additional $200 for every patient after the first 50 they add to their practice, adding that the incentive program will run for four months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.