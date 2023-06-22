Menu

Canada

Officials to release names of Manitoba crash victims Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 11:32 am
Manitoba crash: Identities of 16 killed in bus collision to be released by RCMP
The RCMP is expected to release the names of the 16 seniors killed in the tragic bus crash near Carberry, Man on June 15. Brittany Rosen has more from the community of Dauphin — the town the tourist bus had departed from.
Manitoba officials are set to provide names and details of the 16 Dauphin residents who lost their lives in a devastating bus crash one week ago.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Asmundson, Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak, RM of Dauphin Reeve Ernie Sirski, and Premier Heather Stefanson are all expected at a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, as are first responders who were at the scene of the crash.

As the community prepares for a memorial service in honour of the crash victims, police and civic officials have been tight-lipped about the identities of those who were killed — 15 at the scene, plus one woman who died in hospital of her injuries Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said Thursday morning that nine patients remain in hospital following the tragic collision near Carberry, Man., including four who are still in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the fatal incident, which involved a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway between a semi-trailer and a group of seniors from the Dauphin area on a bus trip. Police have said it could take months before the public gets any definitive answers.

Global News will stream the 1 p.m. press conference live on this page.

