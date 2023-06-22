Menu

Crime

Teen and man charged in stabbing, victim still in hospital: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 10:00 am
Three police vehicles outside of an apartment building on Emery Street. View image in full screen
The major crimes unit is investigating a stabbing in the 100-block of Emery Street on June 21, 2023. Marshall Healey/Global News
A 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man are jointly charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday.

Police in London, Ont., announced the charge on Thursday and said the names of the accused would not be released in order to protect the identity of the youth who is charged.

Police also confirmed that the victim remains in hospital as of Thursday, though there was no update available on his condition.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible stabbing on Emery Street in Old South.

Trending Now

A man was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital by paramedics. Police arrested two suspects nearby.

Several police vehicles could be seen outside of Valley View Tower at 160 Emery St., as well as a police drone, on Wednesday morning.

The major crimes unit is investigating and police say they “do not believe this was a random incident.”

