2 arrested after stabbing leaves man in critical condition: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday, police in London, Ont., say.

Two males are in custody, but police would not say whether they are adults or youths, stating only that the investigation is in its very early stages.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible stabbing on Emery Street in Old South.

A man was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital by paramedics. Police arrested two males nearby.

Several police vehicles could be seen outside of Valley View Tower at 160 Emery St., as well as a police drone, on Wednesday morning.

The major crimes unit is investigating and police say they “do not believe this was a random incident.”