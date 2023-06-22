Wellington OPP charge 2 after 3 sexual assaults reported this week

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington OPP laid charges after three separate sexual assaults were reported in the last week.

On Thursday, OPP said a victim reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown individual in Wellington North. Then on Sunday, police received another report of a sexual assault in the area.

Authorities learned the same person had been involved in both incidents. A 19-year-old man from Wellington North faces two counts of sexual assault charges.

On Monday, officers responded to a disturbance at a business at around 5:30 p.m. in Wellington North. They said a man was subdued by a bystander who saw the man sexually assault the victim.

A 44-year-old man from Wellington North has been charged with sexual assault and uttering threats.