Wildfire information session in Peachland draws big crowd

Approximately 150 people attended a wildfire information session in Peachland on Tuesday night.

“The turnout far exceeded my expectations,” said Peachland’s fire chief, Dennis Craig.

“Sometimes these fire smart events don’t get a lot of public interest, but we are in an area that has seen evacuations.”

The level of interest is high because the community already had one significant wildfire to contend with: the Pigeon Creek fire above the Okanagan connector.

“Our season is getting longer, clearly getting earlier now,” said Craig. “And yeah, so we are concerned.”

The provincial government has warned the public repeatedly this year to expect a bad wildfire season.

That message was front and centre at the information session in Peachland.

“Preparedness is key,” said Craig.

Being prepared includes having a grab-and-go bag should evacuation orders be issued. However, there’s a lot more residents can do in advance.

“Have their documentation prepared in advance, reviewing their insurance coverage, knowing what they’re covered for and is thinking about their pets as well,” said Craig.

Pre-registering for emergency support services is also something residents may want to do ahead of time because it helps streamline processing at emergency reception centers.

“It’s good for three months with emergency support services,” Craig said of pre-registering.

“When you are evacuated, you show up at the reception center and all you give is your name and date of birth, and then all your information comes up.

“So you can register now to say that you will need accommodations if you’re evacuated, or if you don’t need accommodations because you have a fifth wheel or motorhome or family and friends to stay with.”