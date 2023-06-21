Turtle Island Festival takes over Leon Avenue for National Indigenous Peoples Day

A block of Kelowna’s Leon Avenue transformed into a powwow for another year of the Turtle Island Festival marking National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society Landback Adventure program coordinator and member of Gitxsan and Heiltsuk Nation Robert Burns says that today is not just about remembering the past.

“It’s important to understand this day because it’s about working together and working in relation,” said Burns. “I think it’s about a history that is before us but also what can we do to take steps forward to work together.”

To mark the day, there are craft stations, drum circles, live performances, powwow dancing and vendors.

Siktoge ja Wagarbi the creator of White Wolfe Designs is one of the many vendors selling her beadings at the festival.

“All my creations are guided by the creator, I pray over every piece that I do, I ask for his guidance, I ask for the colours,” said Siktoge ja Wagarbi. “For me its an honour to be here my mom is a survivor so for me I feel this is my opportunity to provide knowledge to other people and share our culture and the beauty of our culture.”

Thousands of people both Indigenous and non-Indigenous gathered together on the 400 to 500 block of Leon Avenue to celebrate Indigenous culture together.

Something that many of the elders attending thought they would never see in their lifetime. Including Janice Marie August of the Neskonlith First Nation.

“I am taking back something that was taken away from me that I was never allowed to do and I have taken back as much as I possibly can of my Native ways,” said August.

Elder Randy Swanson of the Okanagan Indian Band said that an event like this is really important for Indigenous people to celebrate their culture.

“Everyone is happy at a powwow, no one is sad at a powwow,” said Swanson. “What makes me proud, is the fact that we are a beautiful people. we are beautiful people.”

In 2017 prime minister Justin Trudeau renamed June 21st as National Indigenous Peoples Day which also marks the first day of summer.

This story was written by both Athena Bonneau and Sydney Morton