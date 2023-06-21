Man with replica gun arrested downtown after report of weapon: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A report of a man allegedly carrying a gun in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday prompted a large police response.

Police descended on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street with guns drawn, just before noon, as locals and tourists looked on.

However, the situation quickly de-escalated, as the alleged pistol turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a real pistol.

2:15 Stolen property, weapons seized at 2 encampments in Calgary

RCMP say the man is known to them, and that he was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“City of Kelowna security personnel observed a male wearing a bandana on his head and carrying what looked like a handgun concealed on his person,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“Security immediately alerted the RCMP and observed the male enter Kerry Park, where he remained until police arrival.”

View image in full screen The replica BB gun seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Wednesday. Kelowna RCMP

Police said given the seriousness of the report in a public area, numerous officers, including Police Dog Services, quickly rushed to the scene.

After arresting the individual, police said the man is experiencing homelessness and suffers from a variety of issues.

2:15 Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents

He reportedly purchased a replica BB handgun from a downtown tactical store, opened it and decided to carry it around.

Story continues below advertisement

“While no criminal offence has technically taken place here — although arguably very close — these are extremely concerning sets of circumstances that could have ended very differently,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police said the man was released without charges and that they assisted him in receiving assistance.

The BB gun has been seized and will be submitted for destruction.

“Fortunately, we have vigilant local security in our downtown core and proficient officers who resolved this report quickly and safely,” said Gauthier.

“Thank you to the members of the public who cooperated with police during this dynamic situation.”