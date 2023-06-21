Menu

Crime

Man with replica gun arrested downtown after report of weapon: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 5:23 pm
Police vehicles parked along Bernard Avenue on Wednesday following a report of a man allegedly carrying a gun in the downtown core. View image in full screen
Police vehicles parked along Bernard Avenue on Wednesday following a report of a man allegedly carrying a gun in the downtown core. Global News
A report of a man allegedly carrying a gun in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday prompted a large police response.

Police descended on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street with guns drawn, just before noon, as locals and tourists looked on.

However, the situation quickly de-escalated, as the alleged pistol turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a real pistol.

Click to play video: 'Stolen property, weapons seized at 2 encampments in Calgary'
Stolen property, weapons seized at 2 encampments in Calgary

RCMP say the man is known to them, and that he was taken into custody without incident.

“City of Kelowna security personnel observed a male wearing a bandana on his head and carrying what looked like a handgun concealed on his person,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“Security immediately alerted the RCMP and observed the male enter Kerry Park, where he remained until police arrival.”

The replica BB gun seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The replica BB gun seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Wednesday. Kelowna RCMP

Police said given the seriousness of the report in a public area, numerous officers, including Police Dog Services, quickly rushed to the scene.

After arresting the individual, police said the man is experiencing homelessness and suffers from a variety of issues.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents'
Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents

He reportedly purchased a replica BB handgun from a downtown tactical store, opened it and decided to carry it around.

“While no criminal offence has technically taken place here — although arguably very close — these are extremely concerning sets of circumstances that could have ended very differently,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police said the man was released without charges and that they assisted him in receiving assistance.

The BB gun has been seized and will be submitted for destruction.

“Fortunately, we have vigilant local security in our downtown core and proficient officers who resolved this report quickly and safely,” said Gauthier.

“Thank you to the members of the public who cooperated with police during this dynamic situation.”

Click to play video: 'Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident'
Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPdowntown kelownaBB GunBernard avenueweapons drawnfalse weapon report
