Search efforts continue for two missing fishermen in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Search efforts continue, say police in B.C.’s Interior, for two fishermen who went missing on Monday.

RCMP say the two were fishing on Stump Lake, south of Kamloops, and that they were last seen by friends, fishing late into the evening from their small, aluminum boat.

“When they didn’t return after dark, friends began to search for them,” Merritt RCMP said on Wednesday. “After unsuccessful efforts, they called police.”

0:30 Bodies of 4 children, 1 adult found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec

Kamloops Search and Rescue was then notified, with crews attending the area, along with Police Dog Services.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said an extensive, ground, water and air search was conducted, and that debris was found floating near the north end of Stump Lake.

“Neither the fishermen, nor their boat, have been located,” said police, adding the RCMP’s underwater recovery team will be searching the lake in the coming days.

1:22 Missing Titanic sub: Noises detected by search crews described as ‘banging noises’

“We are not releasing the names of the missing fishermen at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Roda. “We want to give the families privacy while they try to comprehend what took place.”

If you visit Stump Lake and find debris that you believe may be associated with the missing fishermen, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.