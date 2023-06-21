Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search efforts continue for two missing fishermen in B.C. Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 3:50 pm
A photo of Stump Lake in B.C.’s Interior, with fishing boats lined up along the shoreline.
A photo of Stump Lake in B.C.’s Interior, with fishing boats lined up along the shoreline. Merritt RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search efforts continue, say police in B.C.’s Interior, for two fishermen who went missing on Monday.

RCMP say the two were fishing on Stump Lake, south of Kamloops, and that they were last seen by friends, fishing late into the evening from their small, aluminum boat.

“When they didn’t return after dark, friends began to search for them,” Merritt RCMP said on Wednesday. “After unsuccessful efforts, they called police.”

Click to play video: 'Bodies of 4 children, 1 adult found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec'
Bodies of 4 children, 1 adult found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec

Kamloops Search and Rescue was then notified, with crews attending the area, along with Police Dog Services.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said an extensive, ground, water and air search was conducted, and that debris was found floating near the north end of Stump Lake.

“Neither the fishermen, nor their boat, have been located,” said police, adding the RCMP’s underwater recovery team will be searching the lake in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'Missing Titanic sub: Noises detected by search crews described as ‘banging noises’'
Missing Titanic sub: Noises detected by search crews described as ‘banging noises’

“We are not releasing the names of the missing fishermen at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Roda. “We want to give the families privacy while they try to comprehend what took place.”

Trending Now

If you visit Stump Lake and find debris that you believe may be associated with the missing fishermen, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Click to play video: 'Safety precautions urged as boating season arrives'
Safety precautions urged as boating season arrives
RCMPBC Interiorsouthern interiorLower MainlandMerrittMerritt RCMPmissing fishermenStump LakeKamloops Search and Rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content