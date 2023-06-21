Winnipeg man arrested as part of interprovincial 3D-printed weapons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing almost 20 charges as part of an interprovincial investigation into 3D-printed firearms.

Winnipeg police said they made the arrest Tuesday as part of Project Reproduction, an investigation that began late last year in Quebec and has involved law enforcement agencies from across Canada.

As part of that investigation, a Winnipeg man was suspected of being involved in buying 3D-printed firearms parts online.

Winnipeg police searched a Greenway Crescent home Tuesday and found multiple firearms and components — 3D-printed and otherwise — as well as 3D-printed brass knuckles, body armour, magazines and ammunition, and more.

Police also seized 57 grams of psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $570.

The man is in custody facing four counts of weapons trafficking, seven counts of unauthorized firearms possession, a half-dozen other weapons charges, and possessing a scheduled substance.

