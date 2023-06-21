Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested as part of interprovincial 3D-printed weapons investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 3:23 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing almost 20 charges as part of an interprovincial investigation into 3D-printed firearms.

Winnipeg police said they made the arrest Tuesday as part of Project Reproduction, an investigation that began late last year in Quebec and has involved law enforcement agencies from across Canada.

As part of that investigation, a Winnipeg man was suspected of being involved in buying 3D-printed firearms parts online.

Winnipeg police searched a Greenway Crescent home Tuesday and found multiple firearms and components — 3D-printed and otherwise — as well as 3D-printed brass knuckles, body armour, magazines and ammunition, and more.

Police also seized 57 grams of psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $570.

The man is in custody facing four counts of weapons trafficking, seven counts of unauthorized firearms possession, a half-dozen other weapons charges, and possessing a scheduled substance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’'
Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipeg3D printed gunsguns in Winnipeg3D-printed weaponsProject Reproduction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content