‘Purses for Progress’ campaign kicks off for the second year in a row

‘Purses for Progress’ has returned to Durham Region for the second year in a row, to help women in need.

Member of The Canadian Progress Club and spokesperson, Marilyn Crumpton, says the Durham Region chapter based in Pickering has been serving the community for various needs, such as food bank support and fundraising.

Last year, Crumpton says the campaign exceeded expectations. “We started with a goal of 80 purses, and we ended up delivering 275 purses to 12 organizations we connected with,” said Crumpton. “This year, our goal is 200 purses and we currently have 13 organizations we are partnered with, and they have a need for 375 purses.”

“What we’re collecting is new or gently used prefilled purses,” said Crumpton. “We have a list of various toiletry items, personal hygiene items, books, notebooks, spring scarves, those type of items. We are encouraging people to put a handwritten note to show that there is caring and kindness out there.”

The organization began collecting purses on June 12th, and will be collecting until July 7th.

The public is encouraged to drop off their gently used or new purses at the following locations in Pickering:

George Ashe Public Library LCC 470 Kingston Road

East Shore CC 910 Liverpool Road

City Hall One The Esplanade

An opportunity to drop off purses at the Pickering Farmers Market on June 27th from 9 am to 2 pm.

Crumpton says The Canadian Progress Club Durham Region chapter of the national organization has been providing various supports for the community, including food banks, support and resources for the past 35 years. The first Canadian Progress Club, launched in 1922. Since then, it’s grown to 24 clubs across Canada and each one serves the community for it’s specific needs.