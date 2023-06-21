Menu

Canada

City of Guelph to help with Toronto’s mayoral byelection

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 21, 2023 2:36 pm
Staff from the City of Guelph will be in Toronto June 26 to help with the city's mayoral by-election. View image in full screen
Staff from the City of Guelph will be in Toronto June 26 to help with the city's mayoral by-election. Matthew Bingley / Global News
Some staff with the City of Guelph are going to be in Toronto next week to help with that city’s mayoral byelection.

Nine people from the city clerk’s office will be helping oversee one of the polling stations in the west end of Toronto next Monday.

In a news release, Guelph’s strategic communications advisor Jenn Austin says City of Toronto staff put out a call for municipal colleagues to help them run their polling stations.

She says the City of Guelph never says no to supporting democracy at work.

Residents of Toronto will be voting to elect a new mayor on Monday to replace John Tory who stepped down earlier this year, months after being re-elected to a third term.

 

