Crime

Officers assaulted during arrest in Flin Flon: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 1:15 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., say officers were assaulted while making an arrest last Wednesday.

At 4:30 p.m., police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Main Street in an effort to arrest a 26-year-old man, who they say had several outstanding warrants of arrest and who was also wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation.

As the two officers were trying to arrest him, police say a 32-year-old woman intervened and rushed at the officers to try to prevent the man from being taken into custody.

Officers were able to physically restrain her and while they were doing so, were rushed at by the man.

Police say a third officer arrived at the scene to assist and used a stun gun to gain control of the man the police were trying to arrest. He was then restrained and taken into custody. The three officers were minorly injured.

The man and woman are facing several charges and have been remanded into custody while RCMP continue to investigate.

