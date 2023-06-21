Menu

Crime

Man arrested after being found inside Kitchener residence by homeowner: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:27 pm
Police tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A man has been arrested after a spree of break-ins in Kitchener earlier this week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The owner of a home near King and Dane streets in Kitchener called Waterloo police at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a man was found inside the residence.

Officers took the unwelcome visitor into custody.

Police say the officers soon connected the man with four other alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins on Ellen, Brick and Crescent streets over the previous couple of days.

Trending Now

A 56-year-old man is facing a number of charges including attempted theft, breaking and entering, and attempted breaking and entering.

Police are also warning residents to keep their doors locked, even when they are home.

