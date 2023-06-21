Man arrested after being found inside Kitchener residence by homeowner: police

A man has been arrested after a spree of break-ins in Kitchener earlier this week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
The owner of a home near King and Dane streets in Kitchener called Waterloo police at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a man was found inside the residence.
Officers took the unwelcome visitor into custody.
Police say the officers soon connected the man with four other alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins on Ellen, Brick and Crescent streets over the previous couple of days.
Trending Now
A 56-year-old man is facing a number of charges including attempted theft, breaking and entering, and attempted breaking and entering.
Police are also warning residents to keep their doors locked, even when they are home.
More on Crime
- Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
- Andrew Tate and brother charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania
- Dozens arrested, hundreds of guns seized during police raids in 8 provinces
- Canadian convicted in mass-mailing psychic scam, bilks $175M out of U.S. citizens
Comments