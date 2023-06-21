Menu

Canada

Quebec wildfires: town facing second evacuation as flames threaten highway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2023 11:33 am
2023 could be one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons
Every summer, Sask. residents brace for wildfire season. Brody Ratcliffe speaks with a wildlife expert to learn more about their role in Canadian ecosystems.
A wildfire could force residents of a northern Quebec town to evacuate for a second time if the flames further threaten a major route in and out of the region.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière told residents Wednesday that smoke is making the air quality in town poor, and citizens who can leave are recommended to do so.

The town’s 2,000 residents spent more than two weeks out of their homes because of the fires before being allowed home on Sunday.

Lafrenière says the town remains in a state of pre-alert and new evacuations could be ordered at any moment if Highway 113 is cut off by fire either north or south of the town.

Meanwhile, Hydro-Québec has announced it is evacuating about 190 workers from a pair of hydro stations in northern Quebec as a preventive measure.

A spokesman for the utility says the LG-3 and LG-4 stations aren’t currently at risk from fire, but flames could cut off the only road linking the two facilities.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

