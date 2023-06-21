Quebec wildfires: town facing second evacuation as flames threaten highway

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire could force residents of a northern Quebec town to evacuate for a second time if the flames further threaten a major route in and out of the region.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière told residents Wednesday that smoke is making the air quality in town poor, and citizens who can leave are recommended to do so.

The town’s 2,000 residents spent more than two weeks out of their homes because of the fires before being allowed home on Sunday.

Lafrenière says the town remains in a state of pre-alert and new evacuations could be ordered at any moment if Highway 113 is cut off by fire either north or south of the town.

Meanwhile, Hydro-Québec has announced it is evacuating about 190 workers from a pair of hydro stations in northern Quebec as a preventive measure.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the utility says the LG-3 and LG-4 stations aren’t currently at risk from fire, but flames could cut off the only road linking the two facilities.