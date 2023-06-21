Menu

Canada

Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2023 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims'
Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims
After a driver allegedly drove his pickup truck into 11 people, killing two and injuring 9, the community of Amqui, Que. is finding strength in each other. Residents of the small town came together and lit candles at a vigil held at the local church after meeting with Premier François Legault earlier in the day. Global's Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Mar 17, 2023
A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck will have a preliminary hearing in September.

Steeve Gagnon appeared Wednesday in Quebec court where a judge set a preliminary inquiry for the case between Sept. 5-8.

Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

The three people killed were Gerald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.

Gagnon, who turned himself into police not long after the alleged attack, showed little emotion Wednesday as his case was discussed briefly before Judge Jules Berthelot.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

