Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck

A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck will have a preliminary hearing in September.

Steeve Gagnon appeared Wednesday in Quebec court where a judge set a preliminary inquiry for the case between Sept. 5-8.

Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

The three people killed were Gerald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.

Gagnon, who turned himself into police not long after the alleged attack, showed little emotion Wednesday as his case was discussed briefly before Judge Jules Berthelot.