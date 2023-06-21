‘Opportunity for a better life’: Windsor, Ont. man celebrates $35M Lotto Max win

Send this page to someone via email

Jayasinghe “Jay” Jayasinghe’s $35 million Lotto Max win in the June 6 draw came a week after his daughter graduated from university.

“It felt like two wins!” the Windsor, Ont., man said while picking up the cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. The $70 million prize was split with a couple from Victoria, B.C.

The husband, father and retail worker has been buying lottery tickets regularly since he moved to Canada but has only bought Lotto Max tickets when the jackpot was big, he said.

After checking his ticket at the store, Jayasinghe called his wife who instantly knew something had happened just from the way he said her name.

“When I was finally able to get the words ‘Lotto Max’ out of my mouth, she was so happy and started to laugh! I drove home to pick her up, so we could go back to the store to validate it together,” he said.

“My mind keeps replaying times when we made sacrifices for our future. This is an incredible blessing and an opportunity for a better life. I’m thankful I was able to come to Canada to build my future. I knew this decision would change my life, but I never expected to have good luck like this. There are no limitations for our dreams now.”

The massive windfall will go towards a new house, supporting his daughter’s education, travel and some charities that are close to his heart, he said.

“I love road trips. I’ve always wanted to explore the country, see the Rockies, and appreciate Canada’s natural beauty. I also want to visit family.”

And, he plans to treat himself to a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

“I’ve loved cars ever since I was young,” he explained. “My father used to save automotive catalogs for me, and I still have them. I’ve always dreamed of having my own muscle car but spending money on it was never a priority.”

The winning ticket was bought at a Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.