Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police make an arrest in a series of downtown break-ins

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 21, 2023 10:32 am
Guelph police make an arrest in a series of downtown break-ins - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a series of downtown break-ins.

Early Tuesday, police said a pair of businesses were broken into in the area of Wyndham and Surrey Streets.

While investigating those incidents, police learned that three other businesses in the area were damaged overnight in failed attempts to get inside.

A person of interest was identified later in the evening as authorities found him leaving a home address.

They said the man was involved in a break-in over the weekend at a business on Essex Street. Then, officers searched the home and reportedly found personal and business documents and blank cheques in other people’s names.

Trending Now

Earlier this month, investigators said the same man was involved in a pair of break-ins at downtown apartments where $3,500 in property was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old man from Guelph faces several charges including four counts of break and enter, three counts of attempted break and enter and three counts of possessing identity documents.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphdowntown break insEssex StreetWyndham and Surrey Streets
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content