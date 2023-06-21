Guelph police make an arrest in a series of downtown break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a series of downtown break-ins.

Early Tuesday, police said a pair of businesses were broken into in the area of Wyndham and Surrey Streets.

While investigating those incidents, police learned that three other businesses in the area were damaged overnight in failed attempts to get inside.

A person of interest was identified later in the evening as authorities found him leaving a home address.

They said the man was involved in a break-in over the weekend at a business on Essex Street. Then, officers searched the home and reportedly found personal and business documents and blank cheques in other people’s names.

Earlier this month, investigators said the same man was involved in a pair of break-ins at downtown apartments where $3,500 in property was stolen.

A 22-year-old man from Guelph faces several charges including four counts of break and enter, three counts of attempted break and enter and three counts of possessing identity documents.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.