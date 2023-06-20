Police investigate apparently unprovoked stabbing on Toronto bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for three people after a stabbing took place on a bus at a Toronto subway station.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police say two men and a woman got onto a bus at Castle Frank station.

One of them hit someone on the bus, police said, allegedly without being provoked. The victim asked the bus driver to help and was approached by a second suspect with a knife, investigators said.

The second suspect hit the victim twice and stabbed them, according to police. All three fled the scene before police arrived. Officers told Global News they were not aware of any relationship between the suspects and the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police said the first suspect was a man standing around five-feet-eight-inches tall and wearing a green sweater with a zip. He had a black backpack and green pants. The second man also stood around the same height with a thin build and curly hair. Police said he wore a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

The woman was around five-feet-four-inches tall. Investigators said she had shoulder length wavy hair and wore green shorts with a black sweater.