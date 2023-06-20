Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate apparently unprovoked stabbing on Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 9:52 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for three people after a stabbing took place on a bus at a Toronto subway station.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police say two men and a woman got onto a bus at Castle Frank station.

One of them hit someone on the bus, police said, allegedly without being provoked. The victim asked the bus driver to help and was approached by a second suspect with a knife, investigators said.

The second suspect hit the victim twice and stabbed them, according to police. All three fled the scene before police arrived. Officers told Global News they were not aware of any relationship between the suspects and the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police said the first suspect was a man standing around five-feet-eight-inches tall and wearing a green sweater with a zip. He had a black backpack and green pants. The second man also stood around the same height with a thin build and curly hair. Police said he wore a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The woman was around five-feet-four-inches tall. Investigators said she had shoulder length wavy hair and wore green shorts with a black sweater.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show fireworks being set off inside TTC bus'
Video appears to show fireworks being set off inside TTC bus
Toronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto StabbingToronto transitToronto assaultTTC ViolenceCastle Frank Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content