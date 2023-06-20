Menu

Canada

Attempted child abduction reported in North Battleford

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:41 pm
North Battleford RCMP say a teenage girl was walking down St. Laurent Drive when a man tried to abduct her.
North Battleford RCMP say a teenage girl was walking down St. Laurent Drive when a man tried to abduct her.
North Battleford RCMP say a teenage girl was walking down St. Laurent Drive Tuesday afternoon when a man tried to abduct her.

Near 110th Street, a man in a black Mazda CX5 SUV drove near the girl and asked her if she wanted money.

A photo from North Battleford RCMP of a vehicle involved in an attempted abduction. View image in full screen
A photo from North Battleford RCMP of a vehicle involved in an attempted abduction.

The girl kept walking but the man tried to grab her near the 1300 block of 110th Street.

The suspect is described as an older male, five-feet-six-inches tall with grey, balding hair and a white beard.

Anyone with any information should report it to RCMP.

