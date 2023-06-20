Menu

Share

Campfire ban to be lifted for parts of B.C. coast on Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooler, wetter weather eases wildfire concerns in B.C.'
Cooler, wetter weather eases wildfire concerns in B.C.
WATCH: The return of the traditional 'Juneuary' weather across much of B.C. has eased the wildfire risk across the province. Travis Prasad reports.
A lengthy patch of moist, cool weather has resulted in the lifting of a campfire ban for parts of B.C.’s coastal region.

The BC Wildfire Service said as of noon on Wednesday, campfires will again be allowed in the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast and a portion of the central coast. Campfires will continue to be allowed on Haida Gwaii.

“This change will be implemented due to cooler conditions and rainfall, which has reduced the fire danger rating in these areas,” the wildfire service said.

“However, if conditions change, prohibitions may once again be enacted.”

The state of campfire bans in B.C.’s coastal fire zone as of Wednesday, June 21 at noon. Campfires will be permitted in areas in yellow, but remain banned in areas in red. View image in full screen
The state of campfire bans in B.C.’s coastal fire zone as of Wednesday, June 21 at noon. Campfires will be permitted in areas in yellow, but remain banned in areas in red. BC Wildfire Service

Campers hoping for weenie or a smore roasted over an open fire on Vancouver Island and most Gulf Islands, however, will be out of luck with the ban on campfires, as well as tiki torches and chimeneas remaining in place until further notice.

Larger Category 2 and Category 3 fires remain banned across the entire Coastal Fire Zone. Those bans also cover fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, binary exploding targets and air curtain burners.

As of Tuesday, campfires remained fully permitted in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres, except where banned by local or municipal restrictions.

Campfires were permitted in most of the northwest fire centre, with the exception of the Nadina Fire Zone, and completely banned across the Prince George Fire Centre.

