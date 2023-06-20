Campfire ban to be lifted for parts of B.C. coast on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy patch of moist, cool weather has resulted in the lifting of a campfire ban for parts of B.C.’s coastal region.

The BC Wildfire Service said as of noon on Wednesday, campfires will again be allowed in the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast and a portion of the central coast. Campfires will continue to be allowed on Haida Gwaii.

“This change will be implemented due to cooler conditions and rainfall, which has reduced the fire danger rating in these areas,” the wildfire service said.

“However, if conditions change, prohibitions may once again be enacted.”

View image in full screen The state of campfire bans in B.C.’s coastal fire zone as of Wednesday, June 21 at noon. Campfires will be permitted in areas in yellow, but remain banned in areas in red. BC Wildfire Service

Campers hoping for weenie or a smore roasted over an open fire on Vancouver Island and most Gulf Islands, however, will be out of luck with the ban on campfires, as well as tiki torches and chimeneas remaining in place until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Larger Category 2 and Category 3 fires remain banned across the entire Coastal Fire Zone. Those bans also cover fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, binary exploding targets and air curtain burners.

As of Tuesday, campfires remained fully permitted in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres, except where banned by local or municipal restrictions.

Campfires were permitted in most of the northwest fire centre, with the exception of the Nadina Fire Zone, and completely banned across the Prince George Fire Centre.