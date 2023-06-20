Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Encroaching wildfire forces evacuations in parts of Val d’Or in western Quebec

By Jacob Serebrin The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 6:44 pm
Frefighters spray water on hotspots in Northern Quebec in a June 4, 2023 handout photo. View image in full screen
Frefighters spray water on hotspots in Northern Quebec in a June 4, 2023 handout photo. HO-SOPFEU, Audrey Marcoux/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of three rural areas of Val-d’Or, Que., in the province’s northwest, have been ordered to evacuate because of an encroaching wildfire.

The city says a fire burning in the area is once again out of control.

Residents of the three sectors were told to leave by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The evacuations are the first in Quebec since residents of the northern city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were allowed to return home Sunday after they had been forced out for two weeks.

Officials in Val-d’Or say the city’s urban area is not threatened by the fire.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency said earlier in the day that there were more than 100 forest fires burning in the province, but that only 17 were considered out of control. It has said this year’s wildfire season is the worst on record.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2023 could be one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons'
2023 could be one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons
WildfiresQuebec wildfireswildfire evacuationsVal-d'OrQuebec forest firesQuebec FiresVal d'Or evacuations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content