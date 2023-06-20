Encroaching wildfire forces evacuations in parts of Val d’Or in western Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of three rural areas of Val-d’Or, Que., in the province’s northwest, have been ordered to evacuate because of an encroaching wildfire.

The city says a fire burning in the area is once again out of control.

Residents of the three sectors were told to leave by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The evacuations are the first in Quebec since residents of the northern city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were allowed to return home Sunday after they had been forced out for two weeks.

Officials in Val-d’Or say the city’s urban area is not threatened by the fire.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency said earlier in the day that there were more than 100 forest fires burning in the province, but that only 17 were considered out of control. It has said this year’s wildfire season is the worst on record.