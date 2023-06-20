Teen charged in connection with Mount Forest car fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious car fire in Mount Forest.

Back on June 7, Wellington County OPP along with Wellington North Fire were called to a field of Sligo Road East at around 5 p.m.

They found a vehicle engulfed in flames and was quickly put out.

An initial investigation determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old from Wellington North is facing charges of arson.

The accused will be in a Guelph court at a later date.