Crime

Teen charged in connection with Mount Forest car fire

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 20, 2023 8:00 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News
An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious car fire in Mount Forest.

Back on June 7, Wellington County OPP along with Wellington North Fire were called to a field of Sligo Road East at around 5 p.m.

They found a vehicle engulfed in flames and was quickly put out.

An initial investigation determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old from Wellington North is facing charges of arson.

The accused will be in a Guelph court at a later date.

FireGuelph NewsArsonwellington county oppSuspiciousMount ForestWellington North
