Teen charged in connection with Mount Forest car fire

An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious car fire in Mount Forest.
Back on June 7, Wellington County OPP along with Wellington North Fire were called to a field of Sligo Road East at around 5 p.m.
They found a vehicle engulfed in flames and was quickly put out.
An initial investigation determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect and announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old from Wellington North is facing charges of arson.
The accused will be in a Guelph court at a later date.
