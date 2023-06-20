Menu

Crime

Brampton boy struck while riding scooter dies in hospital: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 4:13 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A boy has died almost a week after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont.

A young teenager was riding their scooter in Brampton on the afternoon of June 14 when they were struck by a vehicle, police said.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Sugarhill Drive and Orangegrove Drive area.

Officials said the teen was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The teen was later transferred to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, police told Global News the boy had died in hospital.

Police said he was aged 12 to 15 years old. The driver remained at the scene after the collision and investigators said was cooperating.

peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton Collisionbrampton child struckOrangegrove DriveSugarhill Drive
