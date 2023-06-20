Victoria police seek ‘prowling’ suspect who may have broken into home

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are seeking public assistance identifying a “prowling” suspect who may have threatened a witness and broken into a home last week.

A man was captured on video on June 14 in the Fernwood neighbourhood peering around with a flashlight. In the video, a resident can be heard asking the man what he’s doing and warning someone else, “There’s someone out in our front yard here.”

Officers attended the home on Chambers Street near Gladstone Avenue around 3:30 a.m., but couldn’t find the suspect. The caller claims the suspect threatened him when he started to film the man on the property, police said in a Monday news release.

About two hours later, Victoria police said officers were called to a multi-suite residence on nearby Princess Avenue after someone reported a man with a similar description had entered a unit through a window.

Again, police failed to find him.

The suspect is described as five feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black gloves, and carried a black, collapsible canvas wagon. He is believed to be about 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incidents is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654, extension 1.