Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police seek ‘prowling’ suspect who may have broken into home

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Victoria police seek ‘prowling’ suspect caught on camera'
Victoria police seek ‘prowling’ suspect caught on camera
Victoria police are seeking public assistance identifying a man seen "prowling" on camera in the Fernwood neighbourhood on Wed. June 14, 2023. The force said the man is alleged to have threatened a witness and later entered a suite elsewhere in the area through the window.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria police are seeking public assistance identifying a “prowling” suspect who may have threatened a witness and broken into a home last week.

A man was captured on video on June 14 in the Fernwood neighbourhood peering around with a flashlight. In the video, a resident can be heard asking the man what he’s doing and warning someone else, “There’s someone out in our front yard here.”

Officers attended the home on Chambers Street near Gladstone Avenue around 3:30 a.m., but couldn’t find the suspect. The caller claims the suspect threatened him when he started to film the man on the property, police said in a Monday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

About two hours later, Victoria police said officers were called to a multi-suite residence on nearby Princess Avenue after someone reported a man with a similar description had entered a unit through a window.

Trending Now

Again, police failed to find him.

The suspect is described as five feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black gloves, and carried a black, collapsible canvas wagon. He is believed to be about 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incidents is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Click to play video: 'Project Optic aims to fight crime with home security footage'
Project Optic aims to fight crime with home security footage
Victoria policeVictoria crimeVicPDVictoria Break And EnterFernwoodVictoria prowling suspectVictoria suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content