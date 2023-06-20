A Canadian first: New Montreal learning tool helps children communicate

Send this page to someone via email

Children living with autism often struggle to express themselves. But a new tool developed in Montreal is helping some communicate their needs and integrate with their classmates.

The initiative is being deployed in schoolyards across Quebec and its creators say it is a first in Canada.

It’s called a communication station.

It was conceived by Alyssa Ohberg, a speech and language pathologist at the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB).

The board features what educators call “core words” along with pictures to describe actions or emotions. It was conceived for students who have trouble expressing themselves or who are non-verbal. Students can point at images to help them say what they feel in an easier way.

“So for example, if you’re using a word like ‘open’ it could be to request help: ‘I need help opening my school bag,’ Ohberg explained.

Story continues below advertisement

4:40 Older brother pens children’s book about autism

Verdun Elementary School and Beechwood Elementary Schools are the first to install the boards but the plan is to deploy them across the LBPSB’s 36 elementary schools.

The initiative is based on a similar iPad version for children on the autism spectrum or those who have communication issues within the classroom.

Now, they can leave their tablets behind when going to recess.

“We’re really trying to put the supports that they need in the environment so that they’re not responsible to carry them around with them and the stigma isn’t there,” Katie Cohene, Centre of Excellence for Autism.

There are about five to 10 students with autism in each school, integrated into LBPSB’s regular classrooms. The goal is for all students, including those who are not living with autism, to interact.

Story continues below advertisement

“It helps (students with autism) also to see the other teachers, the other students, the other people who are out in the yard interacting and using it as well,” said Ohberg.

Communication stations will also be rolled out in public parks, expanding education well beyond the schoolyard.