Saskatchewan artist helps design Royal Canadian Mint coin for Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Currie is one of three artists who worked on a newly unveiled Royal Canadian Mint coin in commemoration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“It’s very exciting and I think it’s a great opportunity and a great exposure for myself as an artist,” said Currie. “I really hope also that … when people do see the coin, that they do take some time to realize and remember and then also celebrate the Indigenous Peoples of Canada.”

The Royal Canadian Mint had an unveiling ceremony in Ottawa Tuesday where Currie joined the other two artists, Jennine Krauchi and Myrna Pokiak. The First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists collaborated on the two-dollar coin.

“The (Royal Canadian) Mint asked us to use the theme of National Indigenous People’s Day and what it means to us,” she said. “My design really represents hope. I think as Indigenous people … we need to grasp onto hope. National Indigenous People’s Day is a time for us to reflect on our past and then celebrate our futures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currie is the owner and art director of Crossing Design, a graphic design studio. She is originally from the English River First Nation in northern Saskatchewan and is also a Sixties Scoop survivor.

4:02 Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon

Designing her part of the coin, she wanted to incorporate various identities of Indigenous Peoples.

“I wanted to hold space for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, our residential school survivors, our Sixties Scoop survivors and our veterans,” she said. “Within the design itself is … sort of a blossoming flower … then towards the outside are also blossoming flowers that contain a sunrise, because National Indigenous Peoples Day is on the summer solstice.”

In a release, the Royal Canadian Mint president and CEO stated that creating coins that tell diverse and inclusive stories is a priority for the Crown corporation. “The sharing of Indigenous stories is key to that effort,” said Marie Lemay.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are delighted that we could collaborate with First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists on a single circulation coin that will inspire millions to discover the wonderful knowledge and experiences that National Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to celebrate,” stated Lemay.

This $2 coin will enter circulation on Wednesday.