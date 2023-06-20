Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Milner Avenue and Neilson Road area.
Police said a child was struck by a vehile and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said the child struck was a girl.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a teenager was taken to a pediatric centre with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the driver remained at the scene.
-more to come…
More on Toronto
Comments