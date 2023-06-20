Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 1:32 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another young person was injured in an early-morning stabbing. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another young person was injured in an early-morning stabbing. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Milner Avenue and Neilson Road area.

Police said a child was struck by a vehile and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the child struck was a girl.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a teenager was taken to a pediatric centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

-more to come…

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian StruckToronto trafficToronto Pedestrian Struckpedestrian struck torontoChild Struck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content