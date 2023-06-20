Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bomber O-line on CFL Week 2 Honour Roll

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many weeks to start the 2023 Canadian Football League season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line has made the CFL Honour Roll.

And also for the second time, a member of the Blue Bombers graded out as the Top Offensive Player with quarterback Zach Collaros getting the nod for his performance in Winnipeg’s 45-27 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick earned that honour for Week 1.

Hardrick, along with fellow starters Stanley Bryant, Geoff Gray, Pat Neufeld and Chris Kolankowski collectively earned an 82.7 grade from Pro Football Focus for their efforts in helping the Blue Bombers to a 2-0 start to the season.

Collaros was given a PFF grade of 90.8 after completing 23 of 31 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The veteran pivot also carried the ball three times for 17 yards and his first rushing touchdown since the 2015 season when he was still a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Collaros finished the night with a 127.5 efficiency rating.

Calgary End Julian Howsare was given a PFF grade of 90.6 and named Top Defensive Player for his performance, which included a defensive tackle and another tackle for a loss in the Stampeders’ 26-15 win at Ottawa.

The former Hamilton Tiger-Cat was one of four Stampeder players given the best PFF grade at their position for Week 2.

CFL Honour Roll – Week 2

​(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 90.8

RB | AJ Ouellette | Toronto Argonauts | 73.8

REC | Damonte Coxie | Toronto Argonauts | 79.9

OL | Sukh Chungh | BC Lions | 74.0

DL | Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders | 90.6

LB | Titus Wall | Calgary Stampeders | 85.0

DB | Tre Roberson | Calgary Stampeders | 78.3

K/P | Sean Whyte | BC Lions | 78.4

ST | Elliot Graham | Calgary Stampeders | 91.8

The Blue Bombers host the BC Lions Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. CT in an early season showdown for first place in the West Division to kick off Week 3 of the schedule.

680 CJOB’s coverage with the broadcast team of Derek Taylor and Doug Brown begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Olympic Builders Pregame show.