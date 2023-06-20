One dead in head-on crash near Monte Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on collision on Highway 97 in the Monte Lake area near Kamloops Monday killed one person.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on June 19, a serious crash was reported in the 3000-block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

“The investigation has determined a small Hyundai passenger vehicle travelling west on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the road and into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Sadly, the driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai, a 33-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The occupants of the pickup truck were transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to complete their investigation.