Teens in Ontario will be able to use Uber beginning Wednesday

Teens in Ontario will be able to sign up for Uber accounts beginning on Wednesday, the company says.

Uber said the accounts are designed with extra safety features and must be enabled by parents or guardians in order for teens to use them.

The company said teens between 13 and 17 will be eligible to set up a teen account and must be invited by their parent or legal guardian. They will then set up these accounts through their guardian’s family profile.

According to Uber, when a teen requests a trip, their parent or guardian will be notified and will be able to watch the trip in their Uber app.

The parents will also be able to contact their child or the driver.

Uber said additional safety features including audio recording, live trip tracking and PIN verification will also be mandatory on the teen accounts. Parents can also call 9-1-1 directly from the tracking screen on the app.

What’s more, the company said only highly-rate and experienced drivers can accept teen trips.