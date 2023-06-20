Menu

U.S. News

Trump’s trial date set for classified documents case

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 20, 2023 9:07 am
Trump’s defiance in the face of federal charges
WATCH ABOVE: Trump's defiance in the face of federal charges
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 in Florida on former President Donald Trump‘s federal charges of willful retention of classified government records and obstruction of justice, according to a court order on Tuesday.

The Justice Department’s special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, promised a speedy trial after a 37-count indictment charging Trump with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice.

But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump’s legal team challenges the government’s pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.

Trump’s lawyers and a U.S. Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'Trump indictment: Former president asserts ‘right’ to keep classified docs under Presidential Records Act'
Trump indictment: Former president asserts ‘right’ to keep classified docs under Presidential Records Act

The latest order came after a U.S. judge on Monday ordered Trump’s defense lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.

The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump’s access to the materials.

Trump was arraigned in Miami federal court last Tuesday, during which he pleaded not guilty to charges he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

— Reporting by Susan Heavey, Jacqueline Thomsen, Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis

