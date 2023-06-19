Snowflakes, rain and a return to June-uary but B.C. wildfire danger far from over

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire situation across B.C. seems to have eased for now with wetter and cooler weather arriving in the province.

There are now two wildfires of note burning, down from five last week.

The Donnie Creek wildfire complex is now the biggest in B.C.’s history at 534,388 hectares.

The previous wildfire that held the title was the Plateau wildfire that broke out in 2017 near Williams Lake. That grew to 521,012 hectares and was burning into the fall and winter that year.

The other wildfire of note is the West Kiskatinaw River fire, burning north of Fort St. John, and is now an estimated 25,095 hectares.

There are 61 active wildfires in the province and most of B.C.’s wildfire danger rating is at a “very low” to “moderate” rating, with some smaller areas at “high” to “extreme.”

That is compared to one week ago when vast stretches of the province were in the “high” to “extreme” categories.

The stretch of cooler weather in southern B.C. also led to snowflakes falling early Monday on Okanagan ski hills and more stormy weather forecast across the region.

A trough of low pressure in southwestern B.C., left Big White ski resort and Silver Star with a dusting of snow, though not of a measurable quantity.

That same weather system prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement in anticipation of a mix of slippery rain and snow falling on the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Kamloops; Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said there is even a snowfall warning in Alberta Monday near Jasper with snowfall totals of 20 to 40 centimetres expected at higher elevations before the snow ends Tuesday evening.

However, the danger is far from over.

Gordon said the cold low will weaken on Wednesday and shift out of the region just in time for the official transition into summer.

Everyone in the province is reminded to remain vigilant when enjoying the outdoors as the warm and dry weather returns.

— with files from Kathy Michaels