Lethbridge drag reading draws protest and counter-protest

Protesters and counter-protesters are becoming a familiar scene at drag readings across Canada, with one of the most recent examples taking place outside The Crossings Branch of the Lethbridge Public Library over the weekend.

Signs reading “Leave the kids alone” mixed with Pride flags on Saturday.

Inside the library, the Lethbridge Pride Fest Society hosted Reading with Royalty, an event where drag performers sing songs and read books to an audience that includes kids.

Protest expected at Taber 'drag queen story time' event

“We want to stand up for the children,” said Chelle Landry, one of about 20 people who showed up to protest the event.

She calls drag “adult entertainment,” saying it’s not meant for kids.

“If it was an adult venue, that would be perfectly fine, but this is a child’s venue and that makes it not okay,” Landry said.

“Please, have your drag performances (but) have them somewhere else that’s not going to put them in the way of families that perhaps didn’t know anything about this and don’t want to be in front of this,” said JoAnn Hill, another protester.

Lethbridge Pride not expecting pushback after Taber, Alta. drag queen reading protest

Those against the event were met with their own opposition, with roughly twice as many counter-protesters attending the hour-long gathering.

“It’s really encouraging to see a lot of people come out in support of the event,” said Lane Sterr, Lethbridge Pride Fest Society president. “I think our community is stronger together than we are divided.”

Supporters say drag readings are family-friendly events that give children an introduction to representation, something one of Saturday’s performers wishes was available when they were young.

“Seeing something that might be like yourself, outward, can bring yourself a sense of community so you don’t feel so alone,” said drag performer Brandi Jayne. “You get to see some people who maybe feel how you feel on the inside and they’re living it on the outside.”

This follows a protest earlier in the month at drag queen story time in Taber, Alta., where those opposed voiced similar concerns about that event.