Crash closes Highway 97 at Monte Lake near Kamloops

A crash has prompted the closure of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

Shortly before 10 a.m., on Monday, a two-vehicle collision was reported in the 3000-block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake, RCMP said in a press release.

“Highway 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as police continue their investigation into the collision,” RCMP said.

Detours are being set up and DriveBC will post updates about potential route changes.

⛔CLOSED – #BCHwy97 The highway is closed in both directions south of Barnhartvale Rd in #MonteLake due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Drive with caution in the area. #MonteCreek #Kamloops #VernonBC ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/AWHGtx6j1A pic.twitter.com/wgOwnb0ZWm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 19, 2023

There is no additional information at this time. Updates will be provided when available.