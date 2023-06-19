Menu

Traffic

Crash closes Highway 97 at Monte Lake near Kamloops

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 4:10 pm
Highway 97 near Monte Lake is closed while RCMP investigate a Monday morning crash. View image in full screen
Highway 97 near Monte Lake is closed while RCMP investigate a Monday morning crash. Courtesy: DriveBC
A crash has prompted the closure of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

Shortly before 10 a.m., on Monday,  a two-vehicle collision was reported in the 3000-block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake, RCMP said in a press release.

Rockslide west of Keremeos closes Highway 3

“Highway 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as police continue their investigation into the collision,” RCMP said.

Detours are being set up and DriveBC will post updates about potential route changes.

There is no additional information at this time. Updates will be provided when available.

KamloopsHighway 97highway closurevernon north okanagan rcmpDrive BCMonte LakeHWY 97vernon mounties
